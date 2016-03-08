Exclusive: Napoli has an agreement with James, Mendes trying to convince Real Madrid
12 June at 22:03
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti would still love to reunite with James Rodriguez next season. The Columbian’s loan at Bayern was not made permanent doesn’t appear to be returning to Real Madrid as the team must make capital gains after their recent spending spree.
Napoli president De Laurentiis, is believed to have spoken to the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, about the possibility of signing the player.
Calciomercato.com understand that Mendes has reached a principle of agreement with the Neapolitan club for James, for a five-year contract at around 5.5 to 5.8 million per season, plus easy-to-make bonuses.
Real evaluates James around 40 million euros, a figure close to the one agreed with Bayern (that was not made permanent) however the Neapolitans prefer a loan with the right of redemption, but the Spaniards would like to sell the player outright.
Napoli are considering the option of a loan with the obligation of redemption, fixed around 40 million, tied to a determined number of presences. A solution that would satisfy the Azzurri. Mendes though to be pressing to convince Florentino Perez to allow the player to leave,
