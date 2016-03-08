Exclusive: Napoli have agreement for PSV star
28 July at 12:15Calciomercato understand that Napoli have reached an agreement to sign PSV full-back Santiago Arias after Youssouf Sabaly has reportedly failed his medical at the partenopei.
Arias has also been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Juventus too have drawn links with the Colombian, who played for the country in the FIFA World Cup, only to be eliminated in the Round of 16 by England.
Calciomercato can reveal that Napoli already have an agreement in place with PSV to sign Arias and they are willing to pay 11 million euros plus bonuses for the right-back.
Personal terms have not been agreed but they could soon be agreed, with the partenopei desperate to sign a right-back as Youssouff Sabaly's medical has reportedly failed because of issues with his knee.
The Bordeaux man was expected to sign for Napoli, but now it seems as if he needs to surgery on his knee and will be out for the next 2 to 3 months.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments