Exclusive: Napoli in offer for Icardi, Inter demand swap deal
08 June at 17:45Serie A giants Napoli have tried their hand at signing Mauro Icardi and Inter have responded with their will to have players in exchange in a possible deal.
Icardi is all but set to leave the nerazzurri this summer as Antonio Conte is looking to push the Argentine out of the club. Icardi's relationship with the club has hit rock bottom ever since he was stripped off captaincy three months ago.
We exclusively understand that Napoli have entered the race for Icardi and they already have made a proposal for the former Sampdoria man.
Inter though have responded firmly to the approach saying that if Napoli want Icardi, they would want to give Piotr Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz in a possible deal.
Napoli see them as unsellable but will be more often to letting go of Lorenzo Insigne- a player that Luciano Spalletti liked and would have wanted at San Siro. But Conte had decided against playing Insigne when he was in charge of the Italian national team.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey
