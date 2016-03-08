On the wish list of De Laurentiis and sporting director Guintoli, Andra Belotti is not present, unlike what previous reports had stated. His name, however, has been on the table several times during the year, but Napoli consider Milik a striker of the present and the future. Therefore, the president would not be willing to spend more than €50m on a striker.

Meanwhile, Napoli have also been working in great secrecy to renew the contract of Milik, and thus the track leading to Belotti is slowly fading away. In addition to this, Angel Di Maria will be looked at, but he's not considered a priority due to age and price.





Instead, the Partenopei have set their sights on Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, who's more or less wanted by every big club in Serie A as of now. In fact, he would be the ream for Napoli, as De Laurentiis has asked Fiorentina several times regarding a transfer, unsuccessfully, though. Furthermore, they would be willing to invest more than €60m if that's what it takes, with their plans being clear for next summer.