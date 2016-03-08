Exclusive: Napoli reject AC Milan's offer for midfielder

19 January at 09:35
Serie A giants AC Milan have had an offer rejected for Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

The rossoneri are on the verge of sealing the signing of Krzyszstof Piatek from Genoa, with a deal close to complete. Despite that, Milan are not looking to end their transfer business this month and are eyeing more signings.

We exclusively understand that the rossoneri have had an offer for Amadou Diawara rejected by Napoli

In the late hours of yesterday when Milan offered both Alen Halilovic and Andrea Bertolacci to Genoa for Piatek, they also made a loan offer to sign Diawara from Napoli. The deal was aimed at signing the player permanently next summer.

Contact was made with Diawara's entourage and the player is said to like Rino Gattuso a lot. But Aurelio de Laurentiis was firm in rejecting the offer in one go, but Milan haven't given up yet.

Leonardo will go hard for one of Diawara or Stefano Sensi, as they look to sign a midfielder this month.

