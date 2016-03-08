Exclusive: New contacts between Inter and Everton - price tag set for Vecino
27 January at 22:50Inter won't stop with Christian Eriksen. The transfer window remains lively for the Nerazzurri, to say the least. Of course, there is focus on the incoming front, but not only. Among others, Matias Vecino is on the list of sellable players this month, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states.
The Uruguayan midfielder isn't part of Antonio Conte's plans, having failed to impress the former Chelsea boss during the first half of this season. He wasn't called up for the game against Cagliari, and now Inter are looking for a solution abroad, as per the player's request.
Not called up for the match against Cagliari, Inter are now looking for a solution abroad, as per the player's preference. The Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has been a fan of the player for quite some time, and new contacts have taken place between the clubs.
The valuation is around €25m, albeit negotiable. Should the right offer arrive from Everton, then Inter could then invest the proceeds on a new midfielder. First, however, the sale of Vecino is fundamental.
