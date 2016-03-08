Exclusive: New future for Brazao - Inter's idea for January

The youngster has played just one game from start in the Spanish second tier, which obviously isn't enough in Inter eyes. Therefore, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano confirms , the Nerazzurri are looking to change things in January.

Inter have already been in contact with various clubs to find a new destination for Brazao, who now is destined to leave Spain due to the lack of playing time. The San Siro side are keen on finding the best solution, as they know the potential of the player.

It remains to be seen where he will end up, although it's clear that a move is on the cards as early as January.

After a short spell at Parma at the start of the year, arriving from Cruzeiro, Inter decided to sign the promising Gabriel Brazao in the summer, loaning him out to Spanish side Albacete straight away. However, it hasn't exactly gone as planned for the goalkeeper, who now needs a change.