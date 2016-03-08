Exclusive: Not only Inter; Vidal also said 'yes' to Juventus - the details
14 March at 12:30In January, Arturo Vidal was very close to Inter. The decision of Barcelona to switch managers changed a destiny that seemed almost sealed. Antonio Conte was waiting for him, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano explains, but at the end of December the Chilean also said yes to Juventus.
In fact, when the Bianconeri solution came up, Vidal didn't hesitate to say yes since he's still very close to the club. However, the management made other choices and rejected the opportunity. The player thus concentrated solely on Inter and reuniting with Conte.
For the summer, the scenario will change as Vidal has understood that Inter will make yet another attempt to sign him. The contacts between Inter and Barça are continuous - also because of Lautaro Martinez - and Vidal has realised that no road will lead to Juventus.
A return to Italy, on the other hand, is definitely a possiblity and a move shouldn't be ruled out.
