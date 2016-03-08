Exclusive: Not only Pogba; Juventus in talks with Raiola for two more players
12 January at 17:40The relationship between Juventus and Mino Raiola remains important for both parties when the transfer windows come around. As always, there is Paul Pogba, who the Bianconeri will try for as long as it's possible. And then? With Mino Raiola, there are always many options.
The agent is well-aware that Juventus are a good side for all the talents he manages, and many of the opportunities come from the Netherlands. Raiola, being Dutch-Italian, is very active in the country and has many big prospects in his stable.
As revealed by Calciomercato.com, one of these opportunities is Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax's new rising star, who has been on Juve's radar for over a year. However, in recent weeks, the Bianconeri have also shifted their attention to another player.
Calvin Stengs, AZ Alkmaar's left-winger, who has 9 nine goals and 11 assists so far this season. His valuation is growing game after game, and since he has a contract with the Dutch side until 2023, Juventus could use Raiola's help in the negotiations.
