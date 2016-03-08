Exclusive: offer ready for € 35m Chelsea & Barcelona target
09 October at 13:30Krzysztof Piatek will be subject of a huge bid of Borussia Dortmund in January, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The Poland striker has nine goals in the opening eight Serie A games and has emerged as the most interesting and surprising striker in Italy this season.
Top clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona are being linked with welcoming his services but according to our very own Daniele Longo, Borussia Dortmund are currently the club in pole position to sign him.
The Bundesliga giants are determined to make a huge bid in the January transfer window to overtake Barça, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well.
Uli Hoeness, the president of the Bavarians, is a huge admirer of the Polish striker and wants him to be the replacement of Robert Lewandowski.
Genoa’s asking price is currently in the region of € 30/35 million but the player’s value can raise depending on how many goals he’ll score until the end of the year.
Genoa president Enrico Preziosi, however, warned potential suitors a few days ago claiming that his star striker is “not for sale in January.”
Daniele Longo, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
