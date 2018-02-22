Roma are really close to securing a deal for Croatian talent Ante Coric, as reported by Calciomercato.com

After months and months of negotiations, the Giallorossi are now at the finish line, after all of Monchi's hard work. The club is working on the final details of the operation with Dinamo Zagreb and is expected to hand Coric a five-year deal, with all the medicals taking place soon.



The transfer will be slightly less than 10 million euros. Roma's plan is to close the deal for around €7-8m plus bonuses, this is the only thing that's missing in the deal as of now. Coric has already said yes is preparing the trip to the capital, also reassured about the face that Eusebio Di Francesco has seen him play, knowing the Croatian's qualities. In fact, the deal could become official very soon, with only details missing to conclude the deal.