Exclusive: Paratici studies Kulusevski; Juve's plan for the Swedish youngster

The winger is owned by Atalanta, who decided to send him to Parma on loan in the summer. The Bianconeri are in no hurry to complete a deal, as they know that the player hardly will leave as early as January. However, they are studying various solutions, as they want to secure the player.

One option could be to sign him in January and then leave him on loan at Parma for the rest of the season. That way, Kulusevski would still get consistent playing time, which would be a problem with the Turin side. Then again, Juve aren't the only ones interested.

Inter are also keen on the player, having started their moves weeks ago. It will take at least €30m to sign him from Atalanta, which is a lot of money. Both clubs are thinking about it and could move concretely soon.