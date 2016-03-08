Exclusive: Pastore turns down China offers for Roma stay
04 July at 21:10Roma star Javier Pastore has turned down two offers from the Chinese Super League in an attempt to stay at Roma this summer and play a part for the club next season.
The Argentine midfielder arrived at the Stadio Olimpico last summer from Paris Saint-Germain despite interest from Inter. But his first season turned out to be a disappointing one as he scored three times in 14 appearances for the club due to injury issues.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo has reported that Pastore has turned down the chance to sign two hefty contracts in China as he wants to stay at the club this summer.
The belief is that he feels that he can carve out a significant space for himself at Roma under Paulo Fonseca. Roma though are not of the same opinion and would be open to letting him leave.
He currently earns about 4.2 million euros a season and considering his poor performances, they want to balance out their books by letting him go.
There were talks with Boca Juniors Sporting director Nicolas Burdisso but they refused to pay the amount that Roma wanted.
