Exclusive: Pellegrini-Spinazzola won't be the only Juventus-Roma agreement
01 July at 18:55Serie A giants Juventus and Roma will be involved in more deals and the swap deal involving Luca Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola isn't the only deal they will be involved in.
Pellegrini has now joined Juve and Spinazzola has headed to the Stadio Olimpico in a player plus cash deal. Roma have signed the player for a value of 25 million euros and paid 10 million euros in cash, apart from 15 million euros rated Pellegrini.
We understand that Gonzalo Higuain is the hottest name in between the two clubs and Roma have proposed an initial loan formula for a fee of 12 million euros.
But Higuain's wage demands currently stand at 8 million euros but Roma want to offer a wage of 5 million euros a season spread over a four-year period.
Another name is Nicolo Zaniolo. Roma have already rejected a bid of 35 million euros from Juve for the young Italian but contacts are continuing between the two parties.
The third deal could be Cristian Romero. Petrachi values the Argentine highly and Roma feel he could replace Kostas Manolas. Juventus are close to signing him and are willing to send him out on a loan deal to the giallorossi with the option of them signing the defender for a fee of 20 million euros.
