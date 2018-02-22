Exclusive: Perin says yes to Juve and his future concerns Real and Liverpool too
13 May at 14:30Mattia Perin is open to join Juventus next season, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The talented Italian goalkeeper has been sounded out by the Old Lady and a meeting between representatives of Juventus and Genoa will take place next week.
Genoa need to sell one of their top players to keep their books in order and Perin’s asking price is around € 20 million.
Juventus, however, hope to sign Perin in a player-plus cash swap deal worth € 14/15 million. Genoa and Juventus will also discuss about players who could move from Turin to Genoa in this potential swap deal.
Perin, however, is also wanted by Napoli and Roma. The partenopei however will only make a bid to sign Perin if Sarri leaves Napoli. The Italian tactician, in fact, would prefer to sign Leno or Rui Patricio who have better passing skills than Perin.
Roma are monitoring the situation as well. The giallorossi, in fact, could decide to sell Alisson if Real Madrid or Liverpool put the right amount of cash in the table and Perin is one of the first players in the short-list of the Champions League semi-finalists.
Juve are leading the race to sign Perin as the bianconeri will hold a meeting with Genoa next week. An offer by Real Madrid or Liverpool could convince Roma to pounce on the Italian goalkeeper and rival Juventus for his signing. If offers for Alisson will arrive later this summer Juventus could have already closed the deal with Genoa.
