Exclusive: Pirlo and Ambrosini to join Mancini’s Italy backroom staff
10 May at 11:40Calciomercato.com understands that Andrea Pirlo is set to become Roberto Mancini’s assistant once the former Inter, Manchester City and Galatasaray coach is confirmed as the Italian national team’s new CT.
Pirlo’s ex-AC Milan teammate Massimo Ambrosini may well take the same role with the Under-21s, who will be led by Gigi Di Biagio once his spell as interim coach of the senior side comes to an end.
Mancini’s lawyer and wife Silvia Fortini is due to meet FIGC executives with a view to finalising details of a two-year contract worth €2 million plus bonuses.
She is then expected to fly to Russia on Friday for talks with Zenit St. Petersburg chiefs, where she will try to free her husband from his three-year deal with the 2008 UEFA Cup winners.
The only coach joining Mancini from Zenit will be fitness trainer and long-term collaborator Ivan Carminati, who has also been involved in the English national team set-up.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments