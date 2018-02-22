Exclusive: Prem clubs enter race for €35m Inter star, Man United target
10 May at 12:40Why haven’t Inter been able to nab Joao Cancelo yet?
Transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano exclusively confirms for Calciomercato that a number of other clubs are interested, including in the Premier League.
Manchester United were reported as early as last month as being in the running for the Valencia man, who has impressed on loan at Inter this season.
The Portuguese man was sent to the San Siro on loan with a clause worth €35 million, but Los Che still have the option to bring him back, seeing as the other offers for Cancelo are higher.
The Nerazzurri themselves don’t want to pay that much, even though Luciano Spalletti really wants the youngster. Financial Fair Play is a big reason for this. Inter have offered an extension of the loan or even to pay after July 1st.
As it stands, the Nerazzurri have until May 31st to buy back the 23-year-old, who has done so well that he has forced Danilo D’Ambrosio to play on the other wing.
The Champions League, Romano confirms, could play a major role in this, with the money it brings…
Go to comments