Exclusive: Problem emerges with Mandzukic-Juventus farewell

24 June at 09:30
Mario Mandzukic's farewell to Juventus is a delicate issue. Indeed, the Juventus management is working with a situation that is far from simple. Sarri, on the other hand, has a clear picture in mind.
 
The new manager doesn't consider the Croatian as a priority, as he prefers technical strikers rather than physical ones. The outcome, however, isn't obvious as Mandzukic takes his decision calmly, and with the utmost conviction.
 
In fact, the proposal from Germany and China don't convince Mandzukic. The striker is disappointed, having with renewed with Juventus just a few months ago, and he needs better offers to arrive in order to leave.
 
Now, he's forced to look around, though he doesn't want to take any hasty decisions. Therefore, he intends to play his cards for Sarri, perhaps changing his mind if no good offers arrive before the pre-season.
 

