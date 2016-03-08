Exclusive: PSG dealt blow as Alex Sandro set for Juventus stay
08 July at 16:55French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt blow as Juventus now treat Alex Sandro as an unsellable player in the side.
Alex Sandro was heavily linked with moves to PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United last summer and there was concern that he could be sold by the bianconeri.
We now understand that while the Brazilian started this past season with a suitcase in his hand and concrete offers were rejected by Juve, he has now become an immovable commodity in the side.
The renewal of his contract last season changed his mind and that extinguished any chances of a possible farewell. Juventus are not willing to let him go, especially with Joao Cancelo still in talks with Manchester City.
Juve have already accepted an offer from Shanghai Shenhua for Juan Cuadrado, who is yet to make a decision. For Cancelo, there is still no decisive click in the deal.
