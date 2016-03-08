However, the San Siro side will have to raise €40m before June 30, and no purchases will be made until that's resolved. With that said, negotiations continue anyway.

The real issue is Bordeaux evaluation of Malcom, as the French side have slapped a €50m price tag on the Brazilian. The feeling is that Inter could close a deal for €40m plus bonuses. The formula is also yet to be decided; the Nerazzurri want to suggest a paid loan with an obligation to buy.