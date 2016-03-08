Exclusive: PSG target says 'yes' to Inter, the situation
06 June at 13:30As revealed by calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, Inter have received the green light from Malcom for a transfer, with only the club left to find an agreement with.
The dinner two days ago in Milan was definitely important. Sporting director Piero Ausilio met with the player's entourage, as well as the president of Bordeaux. The Nerazzurri managed to get the okay from the player, as Malcom wants to wear the Inter shirt.
However, the San Siro side will have to raise €40m before June 30, and no purchases will be made until that's resolved. With that said, negotiations continue anyway.
The real issue is Bordeaux evaluation of Malcom, as the French side have slapped a €50m price tag on the Brazilian. The feeling is that Inter could close a deal for €40m plus bonuses. The formula is also yet to be decided; the Nerazzurri want to suggest a paid loan with an obligation to buy.
