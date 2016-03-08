Exclusive: Roma accelerate talks with Man Utd over defender as Tottenham lurk
27 February at 18:00Roma are working to confirm Chris Smalling for next season, as the English defender has convinced everyone at the club during his loan spell from Manchester United. In fact, sporting director Petrachi is accelerating the negotiations to reach an agreement.
As stated by our reporter Daniele Longo in his latest video, a meeting with the agents of the player took place last weekend. Currently, the Giallorossi are willing to offer a total of €15m for Smalling, the while the Red Devils are asking for €20m.
However, Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the situation, very interested in signing Smalling this summer. Therefore, as mentioned, Roma are working to speed things up and reach an agreement with Man Utd.
Following a successful season so far, the feeling is also that Smalling wants to remain in Italy and continue to improve. That said, Roma can't afford to rule out Tottenham from this race.
