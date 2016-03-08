Exclusive: Roma break the bank for Conte, club trying to convince former Chelsea boss
26 April at 15:55Serie A giants Roma are desperate to sign Antonio Conte, having broken their bank for the former Chelsea manager and are trying their best to convince the Italian.
Conte left Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 season and has not managed any club since then, despite having been linked with moves to Juventus, AC Milan and now Roma.
We exclusively understand that James Pallotta has offered Conte a wage of 9.5 million euros a season and this fee is only a little less than how much the former Juventus boss earned at Chelsea.
A lot of people at Roma are old friends of Conte and are convincing the Italian to come to the giallorossi. Francesco Totti and Daniele de Rossi too want Conte to come to Roma next season. Even the current squad likes Conte during his days as the Italy boss.
Conte is expected to take about 15 days to make a decision about his future, as the next few games will determine as to whether Roma play in the UEFA Champions League or not.
