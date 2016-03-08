Exclusive: Roma close to signing Arsenal target, but there is an obstacle
28 July at 16:50Roma are close to signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi but the Giallorossi need to sell one midfielder before signing the Frenchman who is also wanted by Arsenal.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Sevilla are tempted to accept Roma’s € 25 million bid. The player, a France World Cup winner, is on very good terms with Roma’s director of football Monchi and the duo are in constant contact to discuss about the player’s move to the Olimpico.
Roma, however, need to sell Maxime Gonalons before signing N’Zonzi.
The French midfielder has received offers from Crystal Palace but his entourage has refused both offers. Roma are open to sell the former Lyon star and had given green light to the Premier League duo to negotiate with their outgoing midfielder.
N’Zonzi is waiting for Roma to complete the sell of Gonalons and is open to move to Italy to begin a new chapter of his career. There is only one obstacle between him and the eternal city.
