Exclusive: Roma close to signing Atalanta star as Manolas replacement
03 July at 14:20Serie A giants Roma are close to sealing the signature of Atalanta star Gianluca Mancini, who will act as a replacement for the departed Kostas Manolas.
The giallorossi are in a tight financial situation, as things stand and have already sold Manolas, Luca Pellegrini and are very close to selling Edin Dzeko to Inter Milan too.
We understand that amidst all of this, they are close to signing Mancini, someone that they have followed since the Monchi days earlier this past season.
Relations between Atalanta and Roma are good since they signed Bryan Cristante last summer and he has turned out to be a very good signing. Terms with Mancini have already been agreed and he will sign a five-year deal at the club with a wage of 1.5 million euros a season.
Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is set to meet the La Dea in the coming few days to finalise the deal before the 9th of July. It could be an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy the defender permanently.
We also understand that Mancini isn't the only defender that they might sign as Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld remains a dream.
