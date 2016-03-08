Exclusive: Roma planning operation for Chelsea target, Juventus star
06 November at 09:10Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Roma are studying a possible operation for Chelsea target and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.
The Italian was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this past summer, but a move could not materialize as Juventus refused to sell him after the departure of Mattia Caldara to AC Milan.
We exclusively understand that Roma are trying to breach the wall of no transfers between Roma and Juventus by attempting to sign Rugani and they're drawing up plans to sign the defender.
While Juve are aware of the interest, Fabio Paratici has been stiff in saying no to any offers, as the club is working on handing Rugani a new deal till the summer of 2023.
It is said that relations between Roma and Juve have gone cold after Juve refused to sell Juan Cuadrado to the giallorossi, who in turn refused to let Kevin Strootman join Juve mutliple times.
Tensions have risen after the sale of Miralem Pjanic and Roma have been told that they will not be sold Rugani.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
