Exclusive: Roma prepare new contracts for Juventus target and four other stars
08 February at 15:10Serie A giants Roma are currently preparing new deals for Nicolo Zaniolo, Cengiz Under, Edin Dzeko and Daniele de Rossi, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Out of all of the giallorossi players this season, it is Zaniolo who has impressed the most. And its no surprise to see Juventus identifying him as a target and be prepared to shell out 50 million euros on him.
Our Roma correspondent Francesco Balzani understands that Roma are preparing to tie down Zaniolo to a new deal till the summer of 2024 and he will earn 1.5 million euros a season.
Not just that, but Roma have also prepared a new deal for Cengiz Under, who has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Arsenal. Roma are prepared to triple the Turk's salary.
Edin Dzeko is another one who will be offered a new deal. The giallorossi don't want to lose the player for free, as his deal runs out in the summer of 2020.
As for De Rossi, it will be his last new contract before he retires and club's youngster Alessio Riccardi too will sign a professional contract.
Apart from that, Roma will look to remove the release clauses from the contracts of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Kostas Manolas, who have been on Manchester United's radar.
