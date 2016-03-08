Exclusive: Roma set to sell Pastore, River Plate prowl
10 April at 16:45Roma midfielder Javier Pastore is set to leave the club at the end of the season, with River Plate looking to snap him up.
Pastore's move to the giallorossi has not gone as well as many thought, as he has struggled with form and fitness. This season, Pastore has appeared in 11 Serie A games, scoring twice.
We exclusively understand that Pastore is set to end his Roma adventure at the end of the season and he has grown frustrated with life at the club. He is now looking to make a new beginning.
The player's entourage is studying two opportunities. One is China, but Pastore is less than keen to move there. He does not want to earn easy money in a small league.
But contact has been made by many South American clubs, but River Plate are the most keen. They want the attacking midfielder on an initial loan deal, but Roma want to sell the player on a permanent basis.
