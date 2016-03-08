Exclusive: Roma to hold new contract talks with Zaniolo

26 July at 23:25
Serie A giants Roma are now set to hold new contract talks with Nicolo Zaniolo despite interest from Juventus and Tottenham.

Zaniolo has become one of Italian football's most prized talents over the past season- ever since he joined the club from Inter in the Radja Nainggolan deal. He impressed for Roma in the first half of the season.

Fabrizio Romano understands that Zaniolo's future is still uncertain as ever despite Tottenham's interest now having subsided ever since Roma couldn't do a deal for Toby Alderweireld.

Juve's deal has not advanced despite the agreement of personal terms and the bianconeri are keeping close eyes on the situation of the former nerazzurri youngster.

Aware of that, Roma will hold talks about a new contract for Zaniolo in September to decide his future. He currently earns less than 600k euros a year.

 

