Exclusive: Roma will sell Florenzi in January; the figures
11 December at 21:30Alessandro Florenzi hasn't found much space at Roma at the start of this season. Therefore, as the Euros will take place in the summer, the versatile Italian is getting ready for a new adventure elsewhere. The farewell is now getting closer and closer, and the club has prepared for January.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Florenzi will be put on the market in January, although the Giallorossi have already set a minimum transfer fee for the operation: they won't evaluate any offers that are worth less than €25m.
Inter are very interested in the player, just like Fiorentina and Napoli. Furthermore, Roma haven't closed the door to potential counterparts, perhaps hoping to do another 'Zaniolo operation' with the Nerazurrri this January.
There will be many evaluations and the choice of the player will be significant, of course. One thing is clear, though, the farewell is more likely for each day that passes.
