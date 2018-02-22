Exclusive: Roma will sell Nainggolan this summer
26 May at 15:20CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter Milan will look to make a summer offer for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.
The 30-year-old Nainggolan has become one of Serie A's best midfielders and has become a very important player for Roma in recent times. This season, the Belgian scored four times and assisted nine times for the giallorossi, appearing 31 times in the Serie A.
CalcioMercato understand that with the new budget coming up in the end of June, Inter will make a move for the talismanic midfielder.
It is said that Roma are planning a rejuvenation this summer and will look to add younger and better players like Ante Coric and Anderson Talisca into the side. Because of that, the club will look to sell Nainggolan this summer.
It is said that Nainggolan makes up for only a 6 million residual balance and if an offer of around 35 million euros is received by Roma, it would allow them a capital gain of atleast 30 million euros.
With the new budget for Inter coming on around the 31st of June, Luciano Spalletti will make a move for him after it comes in.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
