Exclusive: Sarri and Pochettino are priorities for Juventus, Guardiola set for Man City stay
23 May at 10:55Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are currently the priorities for Juventus, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Juventus have confirmed that current boss Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the season as he took charge of his last home game in the 1-1 draw against Atalanta. With one game to go, Max will take charge of his last ever bianconeri game at the weekend.
We understand that while many names have been linked to the vacant post, Pochettino and Sarri are the priorities for Juve, as things stand. While Pep Guardiola too is a potential target, the Spaniard is set to stay at Manchester City this season.
Gazzetta dello Sport stated that Fabio Paratici initiated contact for Sarri yesterday and we earlier confirmed that Juve met an agent who is very close to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to take note of Pochettino's possible interest.
But due to both teams in European finals currently, Juve have to wait for a few days to make concrete contacts for both Pochettino and Sarri. If either teams win, things can change for better or worse.
