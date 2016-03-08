Exclusive: Sarri approves as Juventus make key decision on Pellegrini
08 February at 12:20Promoted with flying colours. This has been the result of Luca Pellegrini's loan spell at Cagliari thus far. His second loan spell at the club is confirming what Paratici and his staff believe - that he's the future of the Bianconeri for the left side.
In short, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Juventus are fully satisfied and continue to monitor Pellegrini's progress from Sunday to Sunday. They are convinced that he can be the vice-Alex Sandro for next season.
This is also the club's decision, to focus on the youngster, as he's certainly ready for the 'big leap'. Maurizio Sarri highly esteems him and approves, even if he wants to correct the defensive phase as clearly as possible, the summer retreat will help in this regard.
In other words, there will be no sale or capital gain, as Pellegrini has been deemed as the perfect man for Juve's left-hand side.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments