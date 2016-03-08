Exclusive: Serie A star to Chelsea and Real Madrid rumours, latest details
04 July at 17:50AS Roma star goalkeeper Alisson Becker who is now playing for Brazil at the FIFA 2018 World Cup has a dream of playing for Real Madrid. He wants to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
With Zidane no longer in charge of Real Madrid, Keylor Navas is no longer the automatic first choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid. As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, AS Roma are demanding 75 million euros to 80 million euros from the Champions League winners to allow Alisson Becker join them.
On the other hand, Real Madrid are willing to pay only 60 million euros to AS Roma for Alisson Becker. The Brazil international goalkeeper is also a wanted man for the English Premier League club, Chelsea.
If Real Madrid dream does not happen, Alisson will join Chelsea and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could also fulfil his dream of joining Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments