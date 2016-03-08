Exclusive: Spurs star was offered to Inter in March
21 September at 19:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Tottenham star Erik Lamela was offered to Inter Milan back in March but a move to the nerazzurri had fallen through.
Lamela had started for Spurs during their recent 2-1 defeat to Inter in the first round of matches of the UEFA Champions League. But it is understood by us that if not for certain things, Lamela would have been playing against Spurs on Tuesday,
The Argentine winger was offered to Inter in March when Inter were drawing up plans for the summer transfer window. This was the time when Walter Sabatini was at the club and hadn't left.
But as soon as Sabatini left Inter, the club's transfer strategies and priorities changed and especially since Spurs were demanding a fee of 35 million euros, Inter decided to pursue other players of the same position and ended up signing Matteo Politano and Keita Balde.
Lamela, we understand, would have been keen on a move to the San Siro.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments