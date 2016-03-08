Exclusive: Strinic to return to AC Milan training by end of the week after heart problems
14 November at 12:15Ivan Strinic can see the light at the end of the tunnel. AC Milan's Croatian fullback was forced out of action last August due to a heart problem. Arrived in Italy in 2015, after Napoli bought him from Dnipro, the 31-year-old signed with the Rossoneri for free, after having played last season with Sampdoria. Now there are good news for the left-back, as the return to group training is getting closer.
Strinic has already carried out some checks for his heart problem, which were positive. According to what was exclusively learned by Calciomercato.com, between today and tomorrow the player will have fitness checkups and if successful, he will be once again available for Gennaro Gattuso on Friday. His experience will certainly be useful in a period of great emergency for a Milan side plagued hampered with injuries.
If everything goes without any further complications, Strinic could perhaps get called up by Gattuso already after the international break for the matchup against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
Daniele Longo. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov
Go to comments