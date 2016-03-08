Exclusive: Suso's agent meeting AC Milan amidst Roma interest
10 August at 13:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan are currently holding a meeting with Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci.
We have previously reported via Gazzetta dello Sport that Lucci was spotted at Roma's training ground yesterday, amidst rumors linking him with a move to the giallorossi. It is said that the club has already held talks with the player's agent.
Calciomercato understand that Paolo Maldini and Leonardo are currently holding talks with Lucci and the talks could well be about Suso's future.
Roma are interested in signing Suso this summer, especially after they failed to sign Malcom from Roma and Barcelona ran away with the winger after having offered a higher fee for him.
Suso's release clause of 38 million euros expired not long ago but the rossoneri could not consider offers below 40 million euros.
