Exclusive: Suso set to get a new agent; what changes for AC Milan
12 November at 09:30Suso is currently going through a rough spell on the pitch, receiving criticism from the AC Milan fans at the start of the season. Off the pitch, the Rossoneri no.8 has also decided to terminate his relationship with agent Alessandro Lucci, according to Calciomercato's sources.
The main reason behind the decision is the lack of a contract renewal, which the player requested a while back. However, the club didn't consider his demands of an increased salary (already earning €3.5m per year), as the current deal expires in 2022.
Furthermore, the winger was also close to leaving Milan several times. A departure was stopped by the release clause (€38m), which Lucci insisted on adding in the previous contract. This turned out to be an obstacle rather than a loophole, which has upset Suso.
The player is currently looking around and it's possible that he will go with a Spanish agency. The change of agent indicates he's oriented to the search for new opportunities. Therefore, he should be a protagonist in the next transfer windows.
