Exclusive: Suso wants new AC Milan contract despite Roma interest
14 August at 09:50Calciomercato understand that AC Milan star Suso wants to renew his rossoneri contract, despite the imminent arrival of Samu Castillejo from Villarreal.
Suso has been linked with a move to Roma in the recent days, especially after his agent Alessandro Lucci held talks with both Roma and Milan about last week, sparking rumors of a possible exit to the giallorossi for the Spaniard.
We understand that Lucci has made it clear to Milan that the player wants a new contract and wants a renewed wage in the new deal.
The San Siro based side have made it clear that the new contract will be sorted in the coming few weeks and there is little need for the player to worry about that. Roma remain interested, but Leonardo has recently made it clear that there have been no offers.
He said: "There have never been any offers, neither from Rome nor from anyone. There was an individual cognitive meeting, to share some feelings. We never thought of putting Suso on the market, today there are no conditions for Suso leaving."
The Spaniard's future is clear- he wants to stay and will stay, unless an unexpected situation during the last few days of the window arises.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
