Exclusive, Tadic agent: 'AC Milan and Roma wanted him, here's what he told me after win vs. Real Madrid'

Dusan Tadic was the man of the match of Real Madrid-Ajax last night. The former Southampton star scored a goal and provided two assists to provide a historical win of the Lancers against the Merenuges. Calciomercato.com has met up with his agent Milos Malenovic.



Was yesterday's game the best one in the career of Tadic?

"It was an incredible performance, the whole team played very well. I think he'll never forget it".'



Did you speak after the game?

"We met in the hotel of Ajax. He was very relaxed and happy, Dusan is very smart, an easy-going person. He doesn't know arrogance. He can talk about football all day long, I'm sure he will become a manager one day. Ajax is the right place for his career, he is showing all his qualities".



Many Italian fans asked themselves why he didn't move to Roma or AC Milan last summer...

"Who knows, maybe it will happen one day".



So you admit their interest...

"They wanted him last summer and last autumn. They tried to sign him when he was at Southampton".

Daniele Longo