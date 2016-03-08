Exclusive: the background to Buffon's return to Juventus; Barcelona rejected
26 June at 10:00Everything started in great secrecy a few days ago. Prior to that, Buffon was ready to pack his bags and join Barcelona, as the green light had been given to him to become Ter Stegen's backup. Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano provides us with the background.
However, then the call from Juventus arrived, which changed his mind in just a matter of minutes. Buffon's return to Bianconeri is now done, defined in a very short period of time. The deal was born also thanks to president Agnelli, who has always been in favour of a return.
With regards to the contract, the economic aspect os a formality, but the length will almost certainly be one year, as the goalkeeper had agreed with Barcelona. His priority to win the Champions League remains, and thus he is happy with a role as the second goalkeeper.
It remains to be seen if, after the next season, he will take up a role within the management. For now, however, the return will be dealt with calmly, as there is no rush for both parties.
