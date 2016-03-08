Exclusive: the background to Buffon's return to Juventus; Barcelona rejected

However, then the call from Juventus arrived, which changed his mind in just a matter of minutes. Buffon's return to Bianconeri is now done, defined in a very short period of time. The deal was born also thanks to president Agnelli, who has always been in favour of a return.

With regards to the contract, the economic aspect os a formality, but the length will almost certainly be one year, as the goalkeeper had agreed with Barcelona. His priority to win the Champions League remains, and thus he is happy with a role as the second goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen if, after the next season, he will take up a role within the management. For now, however, the return will be dealt with calmly, as there is no rush for both parties.