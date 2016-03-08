Exclusive: The Lille starlet offered to Juventus in January revealed

06 February at 10:00
As we reported a couple of days ago, in the final days of the January transfer market many defenders were proposed to Juventus, but not only, there were also some midfield opportunities for Fabio Paratici. One of these was Lille's Boubakary Soumare playing for Lille in Ligue 1. Juventus followed the player in unsuspecting times and he was offered to the club at the end of last month.

Physicality and game vision. Soumare is a name very much appreciated by Juventus who have, however, chosen to take their time. 'No, thank you' Paratici said and chose not to intervene in the midfield department as he did in other roles, despite the player being proposed at a balanced price, given the need of Lille to raise funds.

For now, nothing is defined but Soumare is a prospective midfielder that Juventus will continue to monitor for the future. The player was also proposed to Watford in the Premier League but the Bianconeri will surely keep an eye on him.
Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov

