Exclusive: The truth about Napoli star's alleged January move to Barca or Real
10 January at 17:00In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are following the situation of Fabian Ruiz with extreme interest, as we have learned. The midfielder recently rejected a contract renewal offer from Napoli, which is a further sign that things are about to change.
Signed for €30m, the Spaniard's valuation is at least twice as high by Napoli: a figure destined to increase if the basis of the negotiations is for an immediate arrival. For around €70-80m, Napoli could agree to sell the player already this month.
The two Spanish giants like the player a lot, but in Madrid, Zidane has repeatedly explained to his management that he's satisfied with the squad. In other words, he hasn't requested reinforcement this transfer window, while the Pogba dream remains for June.
Barcelona, on the other hand, don't have the financial resources to complete such an important operation for the time being, unless they make a big sale of course.
