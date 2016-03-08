Exclusive: the truth about Paratici's alleged meeting with Guardiola and Pochettino update
22 May at 18:33
Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, held two meetings yesterday in Milan and it is believed that one in the hunt for a new manager, and the other for a new full back.
Calciomercato understands that the meeting that took place was about Spurs boss Pochettino, after agent Trimboli, a Tottenham intermediary, was pictured leaving a meeting with the Juve boss.
Agent Trimboli then returned to talk with Paratici about the fullback the Pedro Porro of Girona. Class '99 defender has 32 appearances in the La Liga, and is looking for a club to take his career to the next level.
Juventus are also looking at Spanish the side Valencia for Piccini. Valencia will have to sell at least 42 million by 30 June, just as happened last year when Juve bought Cancelo.
Therefore, Piccini is available and on the market. The 42 million will not all come from Piccini's evaluation, other players will also have to pack their suitcases like Rodrigo. And Juventus are considering Piccini, but on their own terms and the communication with Valencia has reopened.
Even without Max Allegri, Joao Cancelo's future at Juventus is not certain. His agent, Jorge Mendes, at work for several weeks as the admirers for the Portuguese full-back are not lacking with both Manchester City and United are believed to be following the player.
