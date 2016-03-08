Exclusive: The truth about the Orsolini promise as Juve's plan changes
27 April at 15:00Riccardo Orsolini has had a great season, becoming the leader of Bologna under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic. The winger has certainly proved that he's ready for the big step: Juventus believed him during his time at Ascoli, eventually signing him before sending him on loan.
Orsolini first ended up at Atalanta and then the Bianconeri agreed to sell him outright to Bologna. As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, amid the rumours of a re-purchase clause in the contract, the truth is that Bologna only promised to notify Juventus in the event of a sale.
However, the situation has changed just in recent weeks. Although Orsolini's sensational season has opened up the possibility of high offers arriving in the summer, there are two factors to take into account: the Coronavirus effect and the fact that Bologna want to keep the player.
From top to bottom, the club would like to keep him for one more season. Furthermore, as the Euros has been postponed to next year, Orsolini wants a lot of playing time and thus believes staying at Bologna is the right move for him.
