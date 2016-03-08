Miralem Pjanic has signed an extension with Juventus, but there’s a detail that the sports papers won’t have told you.

The Bosnian player’s entourage - along with his father, Fahrudin - met Juventus on Thursday to hammer out the details.

The two sides had originally met in May, when Pjanic was the toast of Europe, with clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, and PSG all known to be interested.

Both sides had agreed to wait out the storm before talking again, Juventus resisted every approach and then got their man on Monday, when he signed the deal at the new Continassa headquarters.

The expert free kick taker will remain with the club until 2023, and is expected to continue his sterling work as the Old Lady looks for her first Champions League title in 22 years.

@NicolaBalice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

that the Bosnian will only be paid his “top” salary from next season onwards, aka the €6.5 million a year which puts him so close to Paulo Dybala’s €7m.