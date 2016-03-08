Exclusive: The two options AC Milan have for the future of Lucas Biglia

15 February at 22:50
Serie A giants AC Milan have two options in their bag for the future of Lucas Biglia, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

Our AC Milan correspondent Daniele Longo believes that Biglia is keen on extending his current rossoneri deal beyond the summer of 2020- the period when his current deal expires.

While Milan did send out a message indicating their willingness to renew the contract, but talks about a possible new deal are yet to start off.

The first option is that Biglia is made to sign a new deal at the San Siro so that he extends beyond 2020 as he sure is a vital part of the side under Rino Gattuso, who rates him highly.

If the player doesn't sign a new deal, Milan will want to sell him in the summer. They don't want him to age and lose value by heading into his final deal and don't want to lose him on a free. They want to make sure that they either get the most out of a possible sale or they commit him to a new contract.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 9 Serie A games for the rossoneri this season.

