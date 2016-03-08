Exclusive: Three ways for Juventus to get to Icardi this summer
02 April at 19:30For the centre-forward role, Fabio Paratici's first choice has always been Mauro Icardi. As the Juventus sporting director has previously mentioned, the upcoming transfer market could be of NBA-style as many clubs will be looking to make swap deals amid the economic crisis.
As our reporter Nicola Balice states in his latest piece, there are three ways for the Bianconeri to get to the former Inter man. In fact, this isn't the first time that they have been linked with Icardi.
First off we have the simplest option, but also the most difficult to apply in these days: cash payment. Should PSG redeem him, it would be easier than to negotiate with Inter. On the other hand, the French side would be forced to pay the Nerazzurri €15m if they sell to another Italian club. Therefore, the transfer fee would be around €100m.
The second option is to decrease the transfer fee by including technical counterparts in the deal. Paulo Dybala has been taken off the market, but Miralem Pjanic's future is yet to be fully confirmed, although he doesn't reach the €100m.
To make up for that, the Bianconeri could include a cash payment or potentially include Mattia De Sciglio as well. The NBA-style market could convince and satisfy both Juventus and PSG, or at least represent a good starting point for the negotiations.
Finally, it could be just like last year. Should PSG decide not to redeem Icardi, then he would return to Inter. Of course, the latter won't give Juventus any discounts, just like the Turin side won't include Dybala as a counterpart in the potential operation.
However, both teams will only be able to deal serenely of they are cornered option-wise. In short, the third way to Icardi is the one with no other option.
