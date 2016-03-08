Exclusive: Torino star edges close to renewal
20 September at 19:30Calciomercato exclusively understand that Torino star Iago Falque is very close to penning a new deal at the Turin based side.
Falque had been linked with a move away from Torino this past summer and had flared the rumors even more following an interview he had given after Torino's opening Serie A game.
We exclusively understand that Falque is currently close to signing a new deal at Torino and he is treated to be a very important part of the side by boss Walter Mazzarri.
The new deal will see Falque earn about 1.5 million euros a season, which is an amount more than what he earns in his current deal at the club. His current deal expires in 2020 but the new deal will keep him at Torino till 2022.
Multiple offers were made for the former Tottenham man this past summer, but they were rejected by the club. Sevilla were primarily interested in him.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
