Exclusive: Toronto FC interested in signing Arjen Robben
07 April at 12:15MLS side Toronto FC are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Robben has already announced that he will leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. The Dutchman is currently injured and may not be able to feature for the club by the time the season ends.
We previously reported in an exclusive that that Robben will be more interested in a move to the MLS than a move to Inter Milan, who have held talks previously. We now understand that Toronto FC are interested in signing the Dutchman and have held talks already.
Robben's contract at Bayern expires at the end of the season after which he will be a free agent. The winger, as we understand, has held talks with Inter but he seems more inclined towards a move to the MLS than the Serie A.
Former Juventus star Sebastian Giovinco currently plies his trade with Toronto and so does Jozy Altidore. Former Roma man Michael Bradley and Dutch international Gregory van der Wiel too plays for the Canadian outfit.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
