Exclusive: Tottenham meet Samp for €25m defender, Inter's strategy to overtake Spurs
21 February at 12:55Inter don't want to miss out on Sampdoria defender Joaquim Andersen, a 24-year-old center-back who is impressing with the Blucerchiati this season.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Tottenham are the most interested club in signing the promising defender and that Inter are preparing a plan to overtake the Spurs in the race to sign the Danish star.
A few months ago, Romey, the lawyer of Sampdoria and one of the most important directors in the club, met representatives of Spurs in London. The Premier League giants confirmed their desire to invest at least € 25 million to secure the player's services in the summer.
Now Inter needs to convince Sampdoria that they are the club that must sign Andersen. Marotta is preparing an offer. The relationship with Samp are very good and the former Juve CEO is thinking of adding some players in a potential player-plus-cash swap deal that can convince the Blucerchiati to reject Tottenham's bid and accept Inter's.
